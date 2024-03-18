Paisano's Restaurant 6 Pembroke Street
FOOD
Starters
- STEAMED PEI MUSSELS
White wine & garlic broth, calabrian chili pesto, fresh herbs, grilled bread.$14.00
- SMOKED SALMON APP
Nova smoked salmon crostini, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes organic greens, cappers and lemon dill sauce.$16.00
- FRIED BURRATA RAVIOLI BRUSCHETTA
Fresh tomato & basil, balsamic drizzle.$12.00
- TUSCAN SMOKED CHICKEN WINGS
Gremolata, sundried tomato aioli.$12.00
- FRIED CALAMARI
Cherry peppers & fried olives, marinara sauce and lemon.$14.00
- PEEL & EAT SHRIMP
Lemon & garlic, calabrian chilies, tomato orzo.$14.00
- GARLIC BREAD BASKET
Homemade garlic rolls, stuffed with garlic cheese sauce.$10.00
- CHARCUTERIE & CHEESE BOARD
Rotating selection of meats, cheeses & accompaniments.$18.00
- MINI LOBSTER CAKE
Mini lobster served over organic mixed greens and lemon dill, sauce.$16.00
- MEATBALLS APP
Meatball sauce and fresh mozzarella.$11.00
- BRUSCHETTA
Italian bread, fresh tomatoes, basil, mozzarella cheese and drizzled with balsamic reduction.$9.00
Soup & Salad
- NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER
House smoked bacon, oyster crackers.$8.00
- SOUP OF THE DAY
Rotating selection.$7.00
- PAISANO’S HOUSE SALAD
Heritage greens, cherry tomatoes, shaved cucumber & red onion, oil & vinegar.$11.00
- CLASSIC CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini peppers, shaved parmesan & croutons.$13.00
- BABY KALE CAESAR SALAD
Roasted pistachio, lemon zest, grated truffle cheese.$14.00
- BURRATA CAPRESE SALAD
Blistered cherry tomatoes, evoo balsamic drizzle, maldon salt.$14.00
Old Paisano’s classics
- FETTUCINI NEPTUNE
Fresh Shrimp and scallops, blended with our rich alfredo cheese sauce and fettucini.$28.00
- TORTELLINI DELLA NONNA
Small twists of cheese stuffed pasta with prosciutto, scallions, sweet cream and cheese.$22.00
- MEAT LASAGNA
House meat sauce, herb ricotta, fresh mozzarella, slow roasted tomatoes, side salad & garlic knot.$17.00
- CHICKEN AND BROCCOLIS VERDICCHIO
Chicken tenderloins, broccoli, scallions, mushrooms, wine and chicken stock blended with penne, and topped with parmesan cheese.$23.00
- SHRIMP, SCALLOP FRA DIAVOLO
Gulf shrimp and scallop, sauteed with garlic, scallions and mushrooms in a spicy plum tomato sauce, over fettuccini.$28.00
- SHRIMP SCAMP
Jumbo shrimp, cherry tomatoes, scallions, garlic butter, served over pasta or rice.$23.00
Seafood
- GRILLED SALMON
Lemon & herb risotto, tomato, caper & olive vinaigrette.$28.00
- BAKED COD PICCATA
Lemon-caper butter sauce, roasted broccoli, polenta fries.$24.00
- FISH & CHIPS
Beer battered cod, hand cut fries, tartar sauce and coleslaw.$22.00
- LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE
Lobster clow and knuckle homemade yellow cheddar mac & cheese topped with a golden crackers crumbs.$30.00
Pastas
- LINGUINI & CLAMS (RED OR WHITE)
Littlenecks, red sauce or white wine garlic sauce, crispy prosciutto, herbs.$23.00
- CHICKEN PARMESAN
House chicken breast, marinara & fresh mozzarella, zitti, shaved parmigiano.$22.00
- CHICKEN MARSALA
Portobella mushrooms, penne, marsala wine garlic herb sauce.$23.00
- BAKED ZITTI
Meat sauce, fresh mozzarella, shaved premium.$15.00
- SEAFOOD ALFREDO
Shrimp, scallops, lobster meat, swordfish, alfredo sauce, lobster ravioli.$32.00
- SPAGHETTI MEATBALLS
Homemade meatballs, meat sauce, fresh mozzarella.$17.00
- Fetuccini Alfredo$23.00
Sides
Entrées
- CAJUN PORK TIPS
Chargrilled pork tips, marinated in cajun seasoning, garlic parmesan mashed potatoes and vegetables.$20.00
- SMOKED BABYBACK RIBS
Slow smoked ribs, (falling of the bone), served with steak fries and vegetables.
- STEAK TIPS
Chargrilled light marinated steak tips, choice two sides.$23.00
- ANGUS KC STRIP STEAK
12 oz chargrilled angus NY strip, 25 years aged balsamic, served with a choose of two sides.$26.00
- SMOKED BRAISED SHORT RIB
Cremini polenta, roasted carrots, demi glaze, parsnip chips.$32.00
- BEEF ANCHO
16 oz chargrilled ribeye Argentinian chimichurri, sauce, aspargos and garlic parmesan mashed potatoes.$30.00
- LAMB CHOPS
Herb seasoned lamb chops served over garlic broccoli rice and roasted asparagus.$35.00
Sandwich
Desserts
SPECIALS
- ST PATRICK'S DINNER$27.00
- VEAL PARMIGIANA$26.00
- SCALLOPS FLORENTINE$30.00