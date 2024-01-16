Paisano's Restaurant 6 Pembroke Street
Food
Starters
Bruschetta
Italian bread, fresh tomatoes, basil, mozzarella cheese and drizzled with balsamic reduction.$10.95
Chilled Shrimp Cocktail
4 jumbo shrimp and cocktail sauce.$14.95
Eggplant Rollatini APP
Garlic herb ricotta, marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.$12.95
Fried Burrata Ravioli Bruschetta
Fresh tomato & basil, balsamic drizzle.$11.95OUT OF STOCK
Fried Calamari
Cherry peppers & fried olives, marinara sauce and lemon.$13.95
Fried Chicken Tenders
With choice of sauce.$8.95
Fried Mozzarella Logs
With marinara sauce.$10.95
Garlic Bread Baket
Homemade garlic rolls, stuffed with garlic cheese sauce.$9.95OUT OF STOCK
Meatballs APP
Meat sauce and fresh mozzarella. Served with garlic bread.$11.95
Short Rib Aranchini
Short rib stuffed arancini, with marinara and pesto aioli dip.$12.95
Steamed PEI Mussels
White wine & garlic broth, calabrian chili pesto, fresh herbs, grilled bread.$13.95
Wings
Tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with blue cheese, carrots and celery sticks.$10.95OUT OF STOCK
Tuscan Smoked Wings$11.95OUT OF STOCK
Soup & Salad
Burrata Caprese Salad
Cherry tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic drizzle and maldon salt.$13.95
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, black olives, pepperoncini peppers, shaved parmesan & croutons.$12.95
Garden Salad
Heritage greens, cherry tomatoes, shaved cucumber & red onion, oil & vinegar.$9.95
New England Clam Chowder
House smoked bacon, oyster crackers.$8.00
Soup of the Day
Rotating selection.$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Warm Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, bacon and sauteed mushrooms. Tossed in balsamic dressing and topped with shaved parmesan cheese & hard boiled egg.$13.95
Pastas
Baked Ziti$18.95
CHICKEN & BROCCOLI VERDICCHIO
Chicken tenderloins, broccoli, scallions, mushrooms, white wine and chicken stock. Served with penne and topped with parmesan cheese.$21.95
CHICKEN & FETUCCINE ALFREDO
Sauteed chicken with homemade alfredo sauce over fettucine pasta.$20.95
CHICKEN BROCCOLI ZITI
With homemade alfredo sauce.$17.95
CHICKEN FRA DIAVOLO
Sauteed with garlic,scallions and mushrooms in a spicy plum tomato sauce, over fettucine.$19.95
CHICKEN MARSALA
Sauteed with mushrooms and shallots in a Marsala wine demi glaze over penne pasta.$20.95
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
Served with homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella and shaved parmesan cheese over penne pasta.$19.95
CHICKEN PICATTA
Lemon-caper, garlic butter sauce over fettucine.$20.95
CHICKEN SALTIMBOCCA
Prosciutto, sage cheese and fresh mushrooms in a white wine sauce, over fettucine.$19.95
CHICKEN SCAMPI
White wine, scallions, garlic butter and cherry tomatoes. Served over linguini.$19.95
CHICKEN TORTELLINI
Homemade Alfredo sauce and cheese tortellini.$20.95
COMBO PARMIGIANA$23.95
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Served with penne pasta in our homemade tomato sauce.$17.95
ENTREE EGGPLANT ROLLATINI
Eggplant rolled & stuffed with garlic herb ricotta, baked with marinara sauce & shaved parmesan. Served with penne pasta.$18.95
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Homemade Alfredo sauce.$13.95
FETTUCINI NEPTUNE
Shrimp and scallops, tossed with our rich Alfredo cheese sauce over fettucine.$27.95
MEAT LASAGNA
House meat sauce, herb ricotta, fresh mozzarella, slow roasted tomatoes.$16.95
PASTA BOLOGNESE
Homemade Ragu Sauce.$14.95
PASTA BURRATA RAVIOLI
Tossed with homemade Alfredo or Marinara sauce.$17.95OUT OF STOCK
PASTA PRIMAVERA
A mix of fresh vegetables, homemade alfredo sauce over fettucine pasta.$15.95
SEAFOOD ALFREDO
Shrimp, scallops, swordfish tossed in Alfredo sauce over lobster ravioli.$29.95
SHRIMP & SCALLOPS FRA DIAVOLO
Sauteed with garlic,scallions and mushrooms in a spicy plum tomato sauce, over fettucine.$27.95
SHRIMP PICATTA
Lemon-caper, garlic butter sauce over fettucine.$25.95
SHRIMP SCAMPI
White wine, scallions, garlic butter and cherry tomatoes. Served over linguini.$22.95
SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS
Homemade meatballs, meat sauce and mozzarella.$14.95
TORTELLINNI DELLA NONA
Small twist of cheese stuffed pasta with prosciutto, scallions, sweet cream & cheese.$19.95
VEAL MADEIRA
Portabella mushroom, sundried tomatoes, Madeira wine garlic herb sauce over penne pasta.$22.95OUT OF STOCK
VEAL MARSALA
Sauteed with mushrooms and shallots in a Marsala wine demi glaze over penne pasta.$22.95
VEAL PARMIGIANA$22.95
VEAL PICATTA
Lemon-caper, garlic butter sauce over fettucine.$22.95
VEAL SALTIMBOCCA
Prosciutto, sage cheese and fresh mushrooms in a white wine sauce, over fettucine.$22.95
Vongole
Littlenecks, red sauce or white wine garlic sauce, crispy prosciutto, herbs.$24.95
Entrées
BBQ BABY BACK RIBS
Slow smoked ribs, (falling of the bone), served with steak fries and vegetables.
CAJUN PORK TIPS
Chargrilled pork tips, marinated in cajun seasoning, garlic parmesan mashed potatoes and vegetables.$17.95
CHARGRILLED PORK LOIN
Bourbon, cajun and Montreal seasoning.$17.95
HOOK & HOOF
Half pound marinaded beef tips and chargrilled swordfish steak. Best of both worlds.$29.95
STEAK TIPS
Chargrilled light marinated steak tips, choice two sides.$21.95
TUSCAN RIBEYE
16 oz chargrilled ribeye Argentinian chimichurri, sauce, aspargos and garlic parmesan mashed potatoes.$31.95
Seafood
BAKED COD PICCATA
Lemon-caper butter sauce, roasted broccoli and parmesan garlic mashed potatoes.$23.95
BAKED STUFFED JUMBO SHRIMP
Four jumbo shrimp stuffed with our seafood stuffing, served with mashed potatoes and vegetable.$26.95
Fish & Chips
Haddock filet, french fries and tartar sauce. With a side of coleslaw.$20.95
FRIED JUMBO SHRIMP
Jumbo shrimp, french fries, cole slaw & cocktail sauce.$24.95
GRILLED SWORDFISH
Cajun, lemon pepper or plain. Served with two sides.$23.95
PAISANOS CIOPPINO
Mixed seafood, tomato & wine broth, herbs, lobster ravioli and garlic bread.$31.95
SEAFOOD CASSEROLE
Shrimp, scallops, swordfish, white wine and herb seasoned crumbs. Served with two sides.$27.95
FRIED PLATTER SEA SCALLOPS$26.95
BAKED SCALLOPS$26.95
FRIED PLATTER JUMBO SHRIMP$25.95
SEAFOOD ALFREDO$29.95
GRILLED SALMON$25.95
Burgers & Sandwiches
BACON CHEESE BURGER
Angus beef burger, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon, cheese, LTO$15.95
BBQ BURGER
Angus beef burger topped with cheddar cheese, crispy applewood smoked bacon, crunchy onion rings, covered in smoky/sweet barbecue sauce, served on a brioche roll.$15.95OUT OF STOCK
BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken breast with BBQ, american cheese bacon and LTO served on a brioche roll.$13.95
BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken breast, tossed with buffalo sauce, LTO on a brioche roll.$13.95
CAPRESSE ROLL-UP$11.95
CHICKEN CAESAR ROLL-UP$13.95
CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH
Deep fried breaded chicken breast, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, served on a brioche roll.$13.95
MEATBALL SUB$13.95
Desserts
Sides
Pizza
Buffalo Pizza$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Build Your Own pizza$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Caprese Pizza$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Cheese pizza$13.00OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Garlicky Mushroom pizza$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Hawaiian Pizza$16.00OUT OF STOCK
Margherita Pizza$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Pepperoni & Honey pizza$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00OUT OF STOCK
Quattro Formaggi pizza$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Scallops & Bacon pizza$17.00OUT OF STOCK
Vegetarian pizza$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Catering
Pasta
Chicken Parmigiana$45.00
Meat Lasagna$50.00
Spaghetti and Meatballs$40.00
Baked Zitti$38.00
Veal Parmigiana$55.00
Chicken Marsala$50.00
Veal Marsala$55.00
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo$50.00
Chicken Broccoli Verdicchio$50.00
Tortellini Della Nona$40.00
BBQ Babyback Ribs$59.00
Eggplant Rollatini$40.00
Meatballs with Sauce$50.00
Entrees
Sides
Fried Mozzarella Logs
With marinara sauce.